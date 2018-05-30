‘What He Wants to Be When He Grows Up’: Sarah Sanders Shares Son’s Memorial Day Photo With ‘Real Superhero’

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shared a photo of her son on Memorial Day and said that after meeting members of the military, her son now knows what he wants to be when he grows up.

Sanders explained that her son had the “honor of meeting a few real superheroes” on Memorial Day. She added that he “now knows what he wants to be when he grows up.”

“Thank you to [Gen. Joseph Dunford] and all the brave men [and] women of our great military on this Memorial Day,” she concluded.

My son had the honor of meeting a few real superheroes today and now knows what he wants to be when he grows up. Thank you to @GenDunford and all the brave men & women of our great military on this #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/5AJo3eltpH — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 28, 2018

Dunford attended a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery with Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis and President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

