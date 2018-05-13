‘What Changed?’: Ingraham Rips Dems’ Support for Former CIA Director Brennan, Opposition to Haspel (VIDEO)

Laura Ingraham said Thursday that both President Obama’s pick to lead the CIA and President Trump’s nominee either supported or worked under the policy of enhanced interrogation techniques.

Ingraham said that in 2013 at Obama nominee John Brennan’s confirmation hearing, 13 Republicans broke with their party to support his nomination, including Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

She said Brennan either supported or was involved in operations involving the techniques which some consider torture.– READ MORE

