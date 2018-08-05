What a Surprise: Research Is Biased, Even Flat-Out Wrong, When It Comes to Trump Supporters

Supporters of President Donald Trump are subject to systematic bias in academic research and social surveys — and are routinely and erroneously, cast as both ignorant and racist.

This isn’t “merely” the opinion or suspicions of those on the Right — it’s the considered assessment of a Columbia University sociologist.

Musa al-Gharbi, a researcher at the New York City-based university, performed a case study analysis of three examples of bias against Trump supporters, as Campus Reform noted recently.

One instance he looked at was a 2017 Washington Post story titled, “Racism Motivated Trump Voters More than Authoritarianism,” by Thomas Wood, a political science instructor at Ohio State University.

The author’s methodological approach was biased and flawed, al-Gharbi found.

“Unfortunately, Wood declined to consider how Trump voters differed from Romney voters … instead focusing on the gap between Democrats and Republicans in 2016, in the service of a conclusion his data do not support,” said al-Gharbi.

Then comes the real media narrative-buster: “According to Wood’s own data, whites who voted for Trump are perhaps less racist than those who voted for Romney,” he said.

He added that “not only were they less authoritarian than Romney voters, but less racist, too!”- READ MORE

