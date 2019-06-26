‘What a Disgrace’: Crenshaw Shreds Waters for ‘Repeating the Lies of the Iranian Regime’ to Bash Trump

Freshman Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) had some choice words for House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) after the latter claimed that President Donald Trump did not deserve to receive “credit” for stopping a military strike against Iran after it shot down a U.S. drone.

On Sunday, Waters took aim at the president, claiming that he should not receive “credit” for halting a retaliatory strike against the Islamic Republic after it shot down a U.S. drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

“Trump, you get no credit for so-called stopping the strike against Iran,” Waters tweeted. “Why was the unmanned drone in Iran’s airspace? Why the surveillance? Don’t provoke and then pretend innocence.”

Trump, you get no credit for so-called stopping the strike against Iran. Why was the unmanned drone in Iran's airspace? Why the surveillance? Don't provoke and then pretend innocence. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 23, 2019

This is a shocking comment from a House Committee Chairwoman. She is literally repeating the lies of the Iranian regime. What a disgrace.



Maxine Waters’ hate for Trump runs so deep that she is willing to take Iran’s side over the word of our military. https://t.co/BnJn7Qn9rN — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) June 24, 2019

Crenshaw — a former Navy SEAL — fired back hours later, calling the rhetoric from Waters "shocking" and accusing the House Financial Services Committee chairwoman of "literally repeating the lies of the Iranian regime."