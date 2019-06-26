‘What a Disgrace’: Crenshaw Shreds Waters for ‘Repeating the Lies of the Iranian Regime’ to Bash Trump

Freshman Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) had some choice words for House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) after the latter claimed that President Donald Trump did not deserve to receive “credit” for stopping a military strike against Iran after it shot down a U.S. drone.
On Sunday, Waters took aim at the president, claiming that he should not receive “credit” for halting a retaliatory strike against the Islamic Republic after it shot down a U.S. drone over the Strait of Hormuz.
“Trump, you get no credit for so-called stopping the strike against Iran,” Waters tweeted. “Why was the unmanned drone in Iran’s airspace? Why the surveillance? Don’t provoke and then pretend innocence.”
Crenshaw — a former Navy SEAL — fired back hours later, calling the rhetoric from Waters “shocking” and accusing the House Financial Services Committee chairwoman of “literally repeating the lies of the Iranian regime.” – READ MORE