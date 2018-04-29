‘What a Bunch of Slime Bags’: Bongino Rips Clapper, Comey Over Leaks on Trump Dossier (VIDEO)

Dan Bongino criticized former National Intelligence Director James Clapper for allegedly lying about leaking information about the dossier on President Trump to the media.

Clapper had said in a March 12 CNN interview that he had no contact with anyone from the media until after he left the government.

The House Intelligence Committee, though, found in a heavily redacted report that Clapper provided “inconsistent testimony” about his contacts with the media regarding information leaks.