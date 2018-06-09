‘WH’ tests PA system in press wing and completely TRIGGERS the media

Oh to have been a fly on the wall …

White House testing the PA system in the press wing right now: "Test, test, test, 1-2-3-4-5, test, test, test, 1-2-3-4-5. You guys are fake news. Test, test, test." — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 8, 2018

For those of you who asked, that was not a joke. Actual words piped down into the White House press wing's overhead audio feed. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 8, 2018

I've learned that this did not come from the White House press shop. A member of the news media (not a White House employee) was testing audio equipment, and a career tech staffer at the White House asked him to test the mic. That was the result. So calm down, everyone. https://t.co/idSmVinxtK — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 8, 2018

It's so perfect though, and you know they totally FLIPPED out.

