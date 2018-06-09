Politics
‘WH’ tests PA system in press wing and completely TRIGGERS the media
Oh to have been a fly on the wall …
White House testing the PA system in the press wing right now: "Test, test, test, 1-2-3-4-5, test, test, test, 1-2-3-4-5. You guys are fake news. Test, test, test."
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 8, 2018
For those of you who asked, that was not a joke. Actual words piped down into the White House press wing's overhead audio feed.
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 8, 2018
I've learned that this did not come from the White House press shop. A member of the news media (not a White House employee) was testing audio equipment, and a career tech staffer at the White House asked him to test the mic. That was the result. So calm down, everyone. https://t.co/idSmVinxtK
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 8, 2018
It’s so perfect though, and you know they totally FLIPPED out. – READ MORE