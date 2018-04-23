View our Privacy Policy

WH Spox Gidley: Americans Should Be ‘Outraged’ over Comey’s Actions (VIDEO)

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley reacted to former FBI Director James Comey’s memos, saying Americans should be “outraged” for Comey’s “dangerous” behavior of using politics and personal bias to do his job.

“The head of the FBI using politics, poll numbers and personal bias to do his job — the American people should be outraged, and it’s dangerous for us as American citizens when someone behaves this way,” said Gidley. – READ MORE

