WH Reveals Who Was Inside the Easter Bunny Costume — It Says Everything About the Trump Administration

As children gathered on the south lawn of the White House Monday to participate in the 139-year-old tradition, journalists and other social media observers quickly began to wonder who might be looming behind the furry face and tall ears.

Twitter was abuzz with guesses:

Bolton. The stache is a tell. — J. Spider Hunter (@Spider_Hunter) April 2, 2018

Sean Spicer's humble beginnings as the White House Easter Bunny pic.twitter.com/sczyX8QJVq — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 3, 2017

This year, Commander Richard I. Lawlor of the U.S. Navy donned the Easter bunny costume, complete with rimmed glasses, blue eyes, and purple eye shadow. – READ MORE

