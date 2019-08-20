WH Reporter April Ryan’s Bodyguard Charged With Assault For Forcibly Removing Journalist Filming Her

A bodyguard for CNN political analyst April Ryan has been summoned to appear by a New Jersey court after he allegedly assaulted a journalist who was filming Ryan at a speaking event.

On August 3, Charlie Kratovil, a reporter with the New Brunswick Today, attended the New Jersey Parent Summit at the Heldrich Hotel. There, Ryan, who is D.C. bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, delivered the keynote address. Kratovil was credentialed as a reporter and was videotaping the speech when one of Ryan’s bodyguards, Joel Morris, allegedly seized his camera and forcibly ejected him from the hotel.

“When I speak, I don’t have news covering my speech,” Ryan told the audience as Kratovil was removed from the audience.

Ryan has angrily complained that officials in the Trump White House have sought to silence her. “There have been efforts to silence me in the briefing room, there have been efforts to discredit me,” she said.

Kratovil on Monday posted a photo of him holding up a court document, with the caption: “CRIMINAL CHARGES FILED: April Ryan’s ‘security guard’ will be arraigned 9/12 in Superior Court on charges of harassment, assault and theft by unlawful taking.” – READ MORE