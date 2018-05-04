True Pundit

Politics TV

WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Smothers Comedian Michelle Wolf With Kindness: Hope She Finds Happiness (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders turned the other cheek on “Fox & Friends” Thursday and responded to criticism from comedian Michelle Wolf by wishing her a happy life.

“Look, I think that evening says a whole lot more about her than it does about me,” Sanders said of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Smothers Comedian Michelle Wolf With Kindness: Hope She Finds Happiness
WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Smothers Comedian Michelle Wolf With Kindness: Hope She Finds Happiness

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders turned the other cheek on "Fox & Friends" Thursday and responded to criticism from comedian Michelle Wolf by wishing her a happy life. "Look, I think that

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: