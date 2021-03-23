WH Physician For Obama, Trump: Biden ‘Hiding’ From Public A ‘Major Red Flag,’ ‘Something’s Not Right’

The man who served as the White House physician to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump sounded the alarm on Sunday about President Joe Biden, suggesting something was off about him following Biden’s fall last week.

“I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents,” Jackson said in a tweet. “I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right!”

Jackson reported to the White House Medical Unit (WHMU) during the Bush era in 2006, but he did not start as physician to the president until July 2013, a position that he served in until March 28, 2018. Jackson served as WHMU director from March 2010 through December 2014. Jackson also served as the first chief medical advisor to the president from February 2019 until December 2019. Jackson later ran as a Republican in Texas’s 13th Congressional District in this last election cycle and won.

Jackson’s remarks come after Biden repeatedly fell while trying to walk up the steps to Air Force One last week, which came just 0ne day after Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.” – READ MORE

