WH officials fear colleagues wearing wires for Mueller: report

Officials working in the White House are reportedly worried that colleagues may be wearing wires for special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller’s probe into possible connections between President Trump’s campaign and Russian election meddling has caused rising tensions between White House Counsel Don McGahn and Ty Cobb, a lawyer who joined the administration to handle the Mueller probe, The New York Times reported Sunday.

Cobb has urged the administration to hand over as many documents as it can for the special counsel’s probe, while McGahn is worried about precedents that could weaken the White House for future administrations, the report said. – READ MORE