WH Coronavirus Task Force Member: Fauci Is ‘Not 100% Right’ and Has a ‘Very Narrow’ View (VIDEO)

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, recent reporting has suggested that President Donald Trump is trying to sideline Dr. Anthony Fauci — the nation’s top infectious disease expert — because he does not like the advice Fauci has shared.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Admiral Brett Giroir, the Assistant Secretary for Health, was asked about a recent article in The Washington Post that claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci was being sidelined.

TODAY on #MTP: Admiral Brett Giroir says “Dr. Fauci is not 100 percent right.” #MTP #IfItSunday@HHS_ASH: “He looks at it from a very narrow public health point of view.” pic.twitter.com/EE07SYXEAd — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 12, 2020

“I want to put to just put this to rest. There is complete, open, honest discussion within the task force,” Giroir said. “The task force meets three or four times a week. The vice president calls me regularly. Dr. Birx is not one to hold her tongue. Believe me, if there’s a public health opinion that needs to be said, that needs to be it.”

He also addressed the question of whether Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is being sidelined because Trump does not want to listen to his advice. – READ MORE

