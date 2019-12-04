WH Blasts House Intel Impeachment Report: ‘Reads Like the Ramblings of a Basement Blogger’

The White House responded to the House Intelligence Committee’s report on its findings in the impeachment inquiry.

The Intelligence Committee released its report, which Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said: “uncovered overwhelming and uncontested evidence that President Trump abused the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference in our election.”

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham released a short statement slamming the report, calling the impeachment process a “one-sided sham process” that did not prove Trump committed any wrongdoing.

“At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump. This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations. Chairman Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing.” – READ MORE