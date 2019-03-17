WH Acting Chief Mulvaney Says It’s Not ‘Fair’ to Call New Zealand Shooter a Trump Supporter

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said it was not “fair” to call the alleged perpetrator of the Friday massacre in two New Zealand mosques “a supporter” of President Donald Trump during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Mick Mulvaney talks New Zealand massacre on Fox News Sunday #FNS #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/fBBpM5CyeM — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 17, 2019

While giving an interview with host Chris Wallace, Mulvaney defended the president, saying that he “is not a white supremacist” and called critics’ suggestions that President Trump’s rhetoric played a part in influencing the shooter “absurd.”

He also slammed the "politicization of everything that is undermining the institutions that we have in the country today."