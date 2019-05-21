‘We’ve Lost Control of the Border,’ Says Border Patrol Agent

A U.S. Border Patrol agent warned that our nation has “lost control of the border,” during an interview on Fox News Channel.

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Hector Garza, in his role as vice-president of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), told Harris Faulkner, “We’ve lost control of the border, as we are right now.” He continued saying we must come up with a new plan to correct the problems that led to the loss of control of the border.

Faulkner reacted to Garza’s comment about the condition of the border. “You said, ‘We’ve lost control of the border,’” Faulkner challenged. “That is different from what reporting I’ve seen. What do you mean when you say you’ve ‘lost control?’”

“Our Border Patrol chief has mentioned that over 50 percent of our agents are not securing the border and they’re now actually processing, transporting, and carrying for some of these asylum seekers,” Garza explained. “But I would challenge that percentage. I would put that percentage somewhere in the range of 75 percent.”

Garza cited an example from his own Laredo Sector where agents assigned to an interior checkpoint discovered a tractor-trailer smuggling 120 migrants from five different countries. “We’re getting overrun at the border,” Agent Garza explained. “So yeah, we’ve lost control of the border, Harris.” – READ MORE