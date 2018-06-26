‘Westworld’ star Evan Rachel Wood goes on hunger strike for families separated at US border

“Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood said Sunday she was participating in a 24-hour hunger strike to raise awareness about the children who were separated from their families upon crossing the U.S. border.

Wood, 30, was in Texas over the weekend visiting shelters and meeting with families who were released from detention and were awaiting their next steps. She told People magazine that it is a “privilege and not a sacrifice” to take part in the hunger strike.

“It’s a small price to pay considering what families are going through,” she told the magazine.

Wood said she was able to deliver supplies to families who were released from their detention center in McAllen. – READ MORE

