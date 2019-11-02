‘Westworld’ Actor Jeffrey Wright Compares Trump To Charles Manson

President Donald Trump shares similarities to a psychotic cult leader who inspired the murder of innocent people, according to “Westworld” actor Jeffrey Wright.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Wright shared a video of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) blasting Democrats and the media as a cult in their pursuit of impeaching Donald Trump. Wright then followed up with a picture of the president beside a picture of Charles Manson.

“Happy Halloween, I guess, folks,” Wright said in the tweet.

The original video featured Nunes presenting a substantive argument about how Democrats have no evidence to impeach President Trump, which Wright seemed poised not to address. – READ MORE