West Virginia Gives Green Light to Work Requirements for Food Stamps

The West Virginia Senate passed legislation Friday that would require food stamp recipients in the state to work at least 20 hours a week to receive benefits.

The state Senate voted 27-6 to require West Virginia residents, ages 18-49 who are not disabled, pregnant, or military veterans and do not have dependent children, to work a minimum of 20 hours per week to receive food stamp benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The bill already passed the West Virginia House in a 78-19 vote.

Forty-six of the 55 counties in West Virginia had waivers that would exempt them from having to comply with federal guidelines mandating that able-bodied adults without dependent children have to work or volunteer to receive benefits. – READ MORE

