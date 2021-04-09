West Virginia AG Threatens to Sue Biden Administration over Gun Control Orders

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) has threatened to sue the Biden administration after President Joe Biden unveiled a series of gun control orders Thursday.

“Defending the Second Amendment remains one of the most important priorities for the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. I will not allow the far left to run roughshod over our citizens’ gun rights. If President Biden follows through on his proposals, we will be in court very quickly,” Morrisey said in a statement. “Gun violence and the senseless death attributed to it should pain all Americans, however, the evil acts of a select few should never be a catalyst for stripping the lawful masses of their constitutional rights, especially their right to self-defense and to bear arms.”

Earlier Thursday, Biden ordered the Department of Justice to write laws requiring background checks for homemade “ghost guns.” Additionally, the president requested the DOJ develop a model for “red flag” laws for states as a possible guideline. He also announced the nomination of gun control advocate David Chipman to head up the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

“The idea is just bizarre to suggest some of the things we are recommending is contrary to the Constitution,” Biden said in his Rose Garden speech. – READ MORE

