West Hollywood passes resolution to remove Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The West Hollywood City Council has passed a resolution to remove President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, according to the city’s mayor.

“West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame,” West Hollywood Mayor John Duran tweeted Monday night.

Trump’s star has taken beating after beating since the former reality TV personality got into politics. On July 25, a man wielding a pickaxe turned the star into rubble. He later turned himself in to police. – READ MORE

Donald Trump’s Hollywood star has become the site of the largest metaphorical battle over the Trump presidency. The fixture on the Walk of Fame has been destroyed not once but twice. It’s been the site of plenty of protests and clashes.

And now, it’s home to one of the corniest and least subtle political statements we’ve seen thus far during the Trump presidency.

According to The Hill, a group of fake Russian soldiers are “standing guard” at the star in the days following its latest desecration, wearing ushankas and holding a Russian flag.

Two men dressed as Russian soldiers guarding Trump's Hollywood star. A fitting metaphor for how Russia continues to protect this President and his party with hacking and other efforts. pic.twitter.com/7NMqZIwIap — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 28, 2018

Of course, it’s idiotic.

But at least these idiots are doing it during a Southern California heat wave, so their long jackets at least function as a kind of hair shirt to make penance for the groan-worthy visual statement. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1