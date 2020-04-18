‘We’re Saving Lives’: Doctors Say Positioning COVID-19 Patients On Their Stomachs Has Resulted In ‘Remarkable Improvement’

New York doctors are seeing marked improvements in COVID-19 patients by utilizing one simple technique: flipping them on their stomachs.

Doctors treating coronavirus patients have begun laying them on their stomachs to help them breathe, a technique known as prone positioning, according to CNN. The practice is particularly effective on patients with COVID-19, caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory system, by increasing the amount of oxygen in their blood by more than 10%.

“We’re saving lives with this, one hundred percent,” said Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, Northwell Health’s regional director for critical care. “It’s such a simple thing to do, and we’ve seen remarkable improvement. We can see it for every single patient.”

“Once you see it work, you want to do it more, and you see it work almost immediately,” said Dr. Kathryn Hibbert, director of the medical ICU at Massachusetts General Hospital.

COVID-19 is caused by the virus known as SARS-CoV-2, short for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. The virus infects the upper respiratory tract from the nose to the back of the throat and can spread down through the trachea and lungs, causing symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath. – READ MORE

