‘We’re Not Messing Around’: Devin Nunes Floats Impeachment Of Wray, Rosenstein (VIDEO)
.@DevinNunes: “We will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach.” @IngrahamAngle: “To impeach Christopher Wray?”@DevinNunes: “Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/AxB0KGkHBO
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 11, 2018
The chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence says that contempt proceedings and possible impeachment are on the table for FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein if they do not provide Congress with documents related to the Russia investigation.
“We’re not going to just hold in contempt. We will have a plan to hold in contempt and to impeach,” California Rep. Devin Nunes told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Monday.
Republicans on the Intelligence Committee and other congressional panels have battled for months with Wray and Rosenstein over the Russia documents. – READ MORE
