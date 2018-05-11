We’re Not Joking: Kerry’s School Lacrosse Captain Was Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller was apparently John Kerry’s lacrosse captain in high school. And, wonder of wonders, it wasn’t at any old public school.

No, Robert Swan Mueller III went to the exclusive St. Paul’s boarding school in Concord, New Hampshire, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. Annual cost of attendance per year in 2018? Sixty-thousand dollars.

He was also the captain of the lacrosse team, as demonstrated in a photo that could practically be on the cover of a liberal textbook on white privilege were Kerry and Mueller not liberal heroes:

Mueller and Kerry were on the same lacrosse team as well….things that make you go hmmmm…. pic.twitter.com/wmqTFGXt2L — Christine Maryland (@ChristineMAGAMD) May 8, 2018

There’s the smarmy former secretary of state and presidential candidate in the upper left, while the former FBI director and current special counsel is in the lower center.

It probably shouldn’t surprise you that the two played hockey together, as well. “I spent all my waking hours shooting pucks into the fireplaces in my dorm,” Mueller said during a 2004 visit to his high school alma mater. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1