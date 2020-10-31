“We’re Going To Make Sure Trump Leaves”: Leftists Plan To Storm DC After Election

A far left group is vowing to “make sure Trump leaves” the White House after the election, even if he wins, with radicals preparing to storm and occupy DC.

The Shut Down DC group says it will “be in the streets before the polls even close,” asserting that “Trump will not leave office without mass mobilization and direct action.”

“On Election Day, when you’re done voting, doing election protection, or getting out the vote, come join us at Black Lives Matter Plaza,” states the group’s manifesto. “We’re inviting everybody who agrees with these organizing principles to work together to make this uprising happen. We’re going to make sure Trump leaves.”

Quite how the group is going to make Trump leave the White House on election day is somewhat baffling, given that even if he loses he doesn’t have to officially leave office until next year. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --