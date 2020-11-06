“We’ll Get Fu*king Torn Apart Again In 2022”: Democrats Livid In Leaked Caucus Call After Crushing Election Losses

House Democrats were livid during a Thursday caucus call after the so-called ‘blue wave’ they were promised by pollster evaporated, and they lost several seats, according to leaked excerpts.

According to AP‘s Erica Werner, Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger was reportedly the most vocal – reportedly complaining that “we lost races we shouldn’t have lost. Defund police almost cost me my race because of an attack ad. Don’t say socialism ever again,” yelling that the party needs to “get back to basics.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly interjected – saying that they “won the House and the presidency.”

According to The Hill, centrist Democrats are now talking about throwing their support behind a challenger to Pelosi, with two prominent Democrats telling the outlet that they are reaching out to their colleagues about backing Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to take Pelosi’s place.

“He’s the only one prepared and positioned” to become speaker, one of them said. ” He bridges moderates and progressives better than anyone. And most importantly, he’s not Nancy Pelosi.” – READ MORE

