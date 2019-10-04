We’ll “Definitely” Interfere In 2020, Just “Don’t Tell Anybody”: Putin Mockingly Tells NBC Reporter (VIDEO)

Absolutely no laughing matter for the likes of Rachel Maddow and others who have now spent years locked deep in their ‘Russiagate’ navel-gazing, but at least Putin still hasn’t lost his sense of humor about it.

Putin jokes Russia will “definitely” intervene in the 2020 US elections pic.twitter.com/wY51XTpboQ — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 2, 2019

While speaking on a panel of industry and political leaders at the Russian Energy Week conference, Putin mocked reports already alleging Moscow plans to interfere in the 2020 US presidential election. When pressed by NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons over whether former Special Counsel Robert Mueller was accurate in predicting Russia would “attempt to interfere” in the 2020 election, Putin leaned forward in a gesture to act like he was whispering a ‘secret’:

“I’m going to tell you a secret,” Putin said, leaning forward.

“Yes, we will definitely intervene, don’t tell anybody” he continued to an applauding crowd

“You know, we have enough of our own problems,” Putin continued. “We are engaged in resolving internal problems and are primarily focused on this.” – READ MORE