‘WEIRD’: Dems Went Into ‘Urgent’ Meeting Expecting Impeachment Evidence, Left With ‘Propaganda’ About Dems’ Collusion With Ukraine

A media-hyped “urgent” meeting between Democratic-led House committees and the State Department Inspector General on Wednesday turned out to be a big disappointment for those hoping it would offer incriminating documents related to the Democrats’ impeachment effort.

Instead of evidence of “retaliation” against State Department officials cooperating with House Democrats, as Reuters and others reported ahead of the meeting, Inspector General Steve Linick ended up presenting the Democrats with months-old reports about Democrats’ alleged “collusion” with Ukraine, which Democrats are decrying as “hallucinatory” and “propagandistic.” The information presented at the meeting, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters Wednesday, “feels like a completely irrelevant distraction from the work at hand.”

In a brief report posted at just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday on the highly anticipated “urgent” meeting with multiple House committees requested by Linick, CBS News, provided a rather deflated update.

“In a briefing on Capitol Hill, the State Department inspector general gave attendees a packet of ‘hallucinatory, propagandistic’ materials and articles about Ukraine, Biden, Giuliani, Trump hotels and other matters that were sent to the secretary of state several months ago, according to Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin and congressional aides,” CBS reported. – READ MORE