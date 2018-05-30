Weinstein’s Lawyer Says Rape Accuser Had 10-Year Consensual Affair With His Client

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer said Tuesday that a woman who has accused his client of rape “had a 10-year consensual sexual relationship” with his client.

“This is an extraordinary case in my judgement where the only rape victim that Mr. Weinstein is accused of raping is someone with whom he has had a 10-year consensual sexual relationship — both before and after the alleged incident,” the disgraced movie mogul’s defense attorney Ben Brafman told reporters, according to NBC News.

“One of my concerns is…some of the publicity that has occurred over the weekend and the ability for people to keep an open mind,” he added following a closed-door meeting with the Manhattan assistant district attorney about concerns the publicity could hurt the legal process.- READ MORE

