Weinstein Collaborator Meryl Streep Attacks Melania and Ivanka Trump for ‘Silence’ on Sexual Harassment

Actress Meryl Streep lashed out at Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump in a New York Times interview published Wednesday, accusing the first lady and White House senior advisor of remaining silent about sexual misconduct.

Streep, who sat down with the Times alongside actor Tom Hanks to promote their new Steven Spielberg-directed Pentagon Papers drama The Post, was asked to address why it took her several days to respond to the initial New York Times exposé about how Harvey Weinstein allegedly committed decades of sexual harassment and reached financial settlements with at least eight different women.

“I don’t want to hear about the silence of me,” Streep said, deflecting away from the criticism she’s faced. “I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now.”

“I don’t have a Twitter thing or — handle, whatever. And I don’t have Facebook. I really had to think,” Streep said of the allegations against Weinstein, which were first reported on October 5. “Because it really underlined my own sense of cluelessness, and also how evil, deeply evil, and duplicitous, a person [Weinstein] was, yet such a champion of really great work.”

It took Streep four days to issue a statement about the disgraced movie producer, who she once called “God,” telling the Huffington Post “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported.” – READ MORE

