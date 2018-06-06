Weinstein Arrives At Court, Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City Tuesday morning.

Weinstein, 66, appeared before a judge in Manhattan Tuesday to enter his plea.

A grand jury indicted Weinstein last week on one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape and one count of first-degree criminal sexual act in cases involving two women.

One of the women alleges Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him, while the other claims Weinstein raped her.

Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” all allegations of non-consensual sexual contact made against him, a spokesperson for the movie mogul said last year.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of the alleged victims.

Brafman told reporters that the rape allegation involves a woman “who (Weinstein) has had a 10-year consensual sexual relationship with” and that the relationship continued long after the alleged assault occurred. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1