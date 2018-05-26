Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan: ‘We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you’

Actress Rose McGowan, who accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, applauded the arrest of the Hollywood media mogul in New York on Friday.

“We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you,” she tweeted.

Weinstein turned himself in to the police early Friday morning following dozens of sexual assault allegations. He was arraigned on rape, criminal sex act and other sex charges from his encounters with two women.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on $1 million bail and agreed to electric monitoring.

We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 25, 2018

McGowan accused Weinstein of rape in a separate incident than those in Weinstein’s charges. She has been a vocal critic of Weinstein and those in the entertainment industry she says knew of misconduct but did nothing to stop it. – READ MORE

