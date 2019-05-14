Weiner Is Loose: Ex-Congressman Leaves Bronx Halfway House A Free Man

For the first time since November 2017, Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York Congressman and ex-husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, is a free man.

Weiner finished the last leg of his prison sentence for sexting a 15-year-old high school student on Tuesday morning, and left the Bronx halfway house where he had been staying for the past three months.

“It’s good to be out,” the disgraced former congressman said. “I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service. I’m glad this chapter of my life is behind me.”

Weiner, who will be registered as a Level 1 sex offender, had called the halfway house on Creston Avenue home for three months following his transfer from a Massachusetts federal facility as part of a re-entry program. He had three months shaved off his sentence for good behavior, according to the New York Post.