Weightlifter Tells The Heroic Story Of How He Saved A Man From Under A Crushed Car

Michigan weightlifter Ryan Belcher told a story on “Fox & Friends” Monday of how he saved a man’s life by pushing a 2 ton SUV off the man.

Belcher, 29, heard a crash outside his place of business Thursday and discovered there’d been a two car collision. He found a man trapped under a Jeep, screaming for help.

“I was getting ready to go home actually, then I heard a big smash and as I came outside I actually heard a lady yelling get kids away, so my first instinct was to come save the kids that were there. And when I got there, luckily there was no children, but there was a man,” he said.

“He was stuck. Half of his body was stuck underneath his Jeep,” he continued. “And at first when I first approached the vehicle, there was a good four men there and they were all trying to move this vehicle and I seen it wasn’t happening. And I figured what a better time now — to use what I know I can actually do.”

Belcher said the man’s lower body was still inside of the car and his legs and upper body were “smashed up against” a speed limit sign.

“I just jumped right in. I seen a window that was broken out on the back of the vehicle and I knew, if I could swing the vehicle in a certain direction, I can free him from that pole,” he continued. “So I just stuck my arms in and just — I just, I don’t know. I just grabbed it, lifted up and started pushing.”

Belcher has an intense workout regimen and lifts weights five times a week but said his real strength came from the desire to free the man from the wreckage.

“Where it came from, I couldn’t tell you. But I just, I knew one thing is that I didn’t want this man to be stuck and I wanted to get him out of there. So if that’s what gave me the power, you know, I will do it again. I’d save somebody else again if that’s what it meant,” he said, adding:

“I met him and his family yesterday. It was pretty emotional. I didn’t know … his story was as deep as what it was. He had some internal bleeding. He was crushed and one of his sides were crushed, so they had a bleeding tube on him and about six nurses stopped me in the hallway and told me thank you, that if it wasn’t for me then he probably wouldn’t be alive today.”

