Weep For The Culture: ‘Burning Man’ Sells All 26,000 Tickets In A Half Hour

In just another four short months, “Burning Man” will descend upon Black Rock, Nevada, where hippies, pagans, and those generally interested in some unfettered debauchery will embark on a week-long plunge into lewd madness.

What began in 1986 as a retreat for those who mourned the death of the 1960s, the festival of Burning Man has now evolved into a mainstream gala. As of today, over 70,000 people descend upon the desert, including billionaires and Silicon Valley CEOs who bring their luxurious lifestyles with them.

The festival has become so popular that “Burning Man tickets disappeared Wednesday faster than untethered tents in a dust storm,” according to USA Today.

“Within a half hour of the noon PT opening bell, 26,000 main sale tickets, which cost $425, were snapped up to participate in the temporary arts and music community although the $80 vehicle passes held out for a little longer,” the outlet reports. – READ MORE

