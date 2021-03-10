‘Weekend At Biden’s?’ Handlers Shut Down Yet Another Q&A After Public Appearance (VIDEO)

For the third time in as many days (the previous two detailed here), President Biden’s handlers abruptly panicked at the prospect of him answering a question from the press.

Today’s debacle takes place in a DC hardware store as double-mask-wearing Biden stares blankly at the store owner during his polite introduction, then becomes distracted by people on an upper level of the store.

As the owner tries to address Biden again, Biden’s handlers suddenly become agitated and one is repeatedly heard saying, “come on press, let’s go, we’re gonna move out.” “Let’s go you guys, come on let’s go,” she repeats herself as one of the reporters tries to ask Biden about “the crisis at the border.”

Biden’s gaffes – or put more gently ‘senior moments’ are mounting and the world is starting to notice.

It has been 48 days since President biden took office and he has yet to hold a formal press conferenceand as Sara Carter reports, even the most liberal White House partisan reporters are growing restless.- READ MORE

