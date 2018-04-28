Politics
Week Before Blaming ‘F*cking Russians,’ McCaskill Said Election ‘Impossible’ to Rig
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D., Mo.) was quoted on election night blaming the “f*cking Russians” for Hillary Clinton’s loss, but a week earlier she was on CNN saying “it would be impossible to rig an election in the United States of America.”
McCaskill’s October 28, 2016, comments to Chris Cuomo came when most were confident Clinton would be victorious and Democrats were pressuring Donald Trump to say he would accept the election results.
“The notion that the most resilient and admired democracy in the world is now subject to election rigging is preposterous,” McCaskill said. “Frankly, it would be impossible to rig an election in the United States of America.”
Sen. Claire McCaskill: Donald Trump is “fact-free” and “it would be impossible to rig an election” in the US https://t.co/Yt6bTb034J
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 28, 2016
McCaskill goes on to criticize Trump for “whining” and “making excuses” for losing.” – READ MORE
