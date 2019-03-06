Wedding registries reveal expensive tastes of Florida’s leading Never Trumpers

What do wealthy Never Trumpers who seem to have everything want from their friends?

Wedding registries for last Saturday’s star-studded nuptials between Nicaragua-born Ana Navarro, 47, and Cuba-born Al Cardenas, 71, show that the two asked for an array of household goods. Until recently, Navarro shared a home with then-boyfriend Gene Prescott, 75, the owner of the Biltmore Hotel. Cardenas is divorced with four children.

The couple, who are both virulently anti-Trump and have close connections to Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor defeated by the president in the 2016 GOP primaries, registered publicly at Macy’s, Crate and Barrel, and Pottery Barn. They requested a wide variety of items ranging from pool towels to dinnerware and gift cards.

Among the gifts people bought the couple were “Michael Aram Palm Cocktail Napkin Holders” ($65), “sustainably sourced” striped pool towels at $39.50, a dozen “Villeroy & Boch Buffet Plate Mandarin Chargers ($89.99 each), three “Squared Zen Melamine Large Green Leaf Platter” ($46 each) and a “Bedgear Dri-Tec King Sheet Set” at $248.99. The most expensive item still visible was a tall black “Pedestal Planter” at $379 and Macy’s tableware totaled $6328.08.

Navarro, a highly paid Republican campaign strategist, CNN commentator, and guest host of “The View,” married Cardenas at the plush Indian Creek Country Club on a private island off the coast of Miami. Cardenas is a multimillionaire and works as a top GOP lobbyist. Voter records indicate that Navarro and Cardenas live together in a $1.6 million house in Coral Gables, Fla. – READ MORE