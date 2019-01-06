Website Selling Genital Prosthetics For ‘Transgender’ Children

As the transgender movement has developed, so too has its focus on the transitioning of younger and younger people. TransKids, according to the “about” section of the transgender youth website, is “a safe and affirming place where helping your kids live fully and embodied is our only goal.”

TransKids.biz, which is “dedicated to providing young folks with gender expression gear and resources,” not only recommends transgender children’s books like “Who are you? The Kid’s Guide to Gender Identity” and “Be Who You Are,” it markets and sells garments and prosthetics designed to fit young children between the approximate ages of 8-13.

Each prosthetic and piece of clothing is casually described as if it were a blouse in an old department store catalogue. For example, the “Tuck Buddies Underwear,” which is meant for biological girls who identify as boys, is described as follows:

These clever unders have an extra panel in the front to help your kiddo have a smooth front. With a modern “boyshort” look, Tuck Buddies can help your girl feel more confident and comfortable!

The “Masho Packer” prosthetic penis “is a much requested from Japan that we are able to offer in limited quantities. This smallish prosthetic is angled downward for a more realistic and less ‘outstanding’ package. While designed for adults, this is one of the smaller packers on the market.” – READ MORE