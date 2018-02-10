Wealthy New Yorkers Fight To Keep Homeless Out Of Their Liberal Neighborhood

Wealthy New Yorkers are furious that Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to open a homeless shelter in their ritzy Manhattan neighborhood.

Dozens of wealthy residents packed into a community meeting to voice their anger over the decision to move 150 homeless men into the former Park Savoy Hotel, NY1 reports. The residents are concerned that the move will increase crime and decrease property values in their neighborhood on “billionaires row.”

“How are these poor people, whose only livelihood is in one bag, deal with a $6 coffee and a $15,000 dress on the windows of Fifth Avenue?” asked one resident, a middle-aged man with a foreign accent. “Aren’t we breeding crime by doing this?” he asked, earning applause from the audience.

Some residents have formed a group, the West 58th Street Coalition, to oppose the homeless shelter in their neighborhood, CBS2 reports. CBS2 identified the coalition’s leader as Suzanne Silverstein, a fashion executive who is the president of upscale women’s fashion line Parker NY, according to her Linkedin profile.- READ MORE

According to The New York Times, a campaign donor to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio secretly pleaded guilty in court to offering him a bribe, and “a federal criminal information in the case makes it clear that the donor, Harendra Singh, got something in return.”

That certainly gives credence to theorizing that de Blasio took a bribe. He has not been charged with anything of the sort.

The Times reports that Singh was attempting to obtain favorable lease terms for a restaurant he owned which happened to be on city property. Court documents revealed de Blasio aided Singh in exchange for the contributions; the documents also stated that an unnamed senior aide to Mr. de Blasio set up a meeting in order to urge a city agency to help Singh with the terms of the lease. – READ MORE

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday he’ll be taking new trips across the country in support of the left, sending out new signals of White House hopes while denying it’s a dry run for a presidential bid.

Since coming to City Hall in Jan. 2014, de Blasio has traveled outside the U.S. at least 11 times, including trips to Italy, Germany and France, and has taken trips outside the city at least 53 times — not including trips to Albany and Washington, D.C., The New York Post reported.

Looking to become a national leader in progressive politics, de Blasio has stated that Democrats must embrace a progressive agenda to win elections in the future.– READ MORE