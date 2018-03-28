‘We were in shock’: Vegan protesters say chef carved up deer leg in front of them

A group of animal rights activists who protested outside of a restaurant known for serving game meat said they were shocked when they say the co-owner came out and carved up an animal leg in front of them.

Marni Ugar organized a protest on Friday, outside of the restaurant Antler Kitchen & Bar, located in the city’s west end. The small restaurant serves locally foraged ingredients, wild foods and meats including wild boar, venison, bison, and deer.

Although it’s known for serving meat, Antler also offers a number of vegetarian options such as lentil and beet salad, chestnut gnocchi, and vegetable lumpia.

The animal rights activist said she became aware of the restaurant in December, when she noticed a sidewalk board out front that read, “Venison is the new kale.” Ugar said she started researching more about the restaurant and took issue with the owners’ claim that they offer “ethical, humane meat.”

In the middle of the protest, Ugar said the restaurant’s co-owner and chef, Michael Hunter, brought out a large deer leg and started carving it at a table directly in front of the window for about five or ten minutes.

“We were in shock,” she recalled. “It’s just an animal and we felt sad. For me, I felt sad for a few days after seeing that.”

