‘We Warned Them’: Dallas Police Chief Had Nearly 700 Protesters Taken Into Custody For Blocking Highway

Last month, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall had nearly 700 individuals taken into custody and hit with at-large arrest charges after they blocked a major highway in the city.

After blocking the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, 647 protesters were put in zip-tie handcuffs.

An unapologetic Hall said in a subsequent press conference that she was the one that made the call to detain individuals and reiterated that she “warned” protesters not to break the law, lest they be arrested.

“We warned them,” she said, FOX 4 reported at the time. “If you break the law, we will arrest you.”

“There are many who question and are not happy with the decisions that I made on yesterday,” Hall said, as noted by CNS News. “Let me be clear, I am not here to make people happy. My job and our job in law enforcement is to keep this city safe. We have pledged that. We will do that. And that is our goal.”

“Although peaceful, the protesters broke the law,” the police chief continued. “On last night, they assembled and then they began to walk, and we supported that walk. When they began to enter the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge they were given a warning because it is against the law.” – READ MORE

