‘We Simply Cannot Allow People to Pour Into the US’: Video Resurfaces of Obama Echoing Trump’s Concerns (VIDEO)

While many have criticized President Donald Trump for his concerns about the caravan of migrants heading toward the United States, an old video shows that former President Barack Obama held many of the same concerns.

Although this caravan is a new issue, the issue of border security is not, and the issue has largely focused on the process of vetting the individuals.

Before his presidency, then-Senator Obama expressed the same concerns.

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the U.S., undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently, lawfully to become immigrants in this country” — Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/NsEZDD7PVn — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 23, 2018

“We are a generous and welcoming people here in the United States but those who enter the country illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law and they are showing disregard for those who are following the law. We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States, undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently, lawfully to become immigrants in this country.” – READ MORE