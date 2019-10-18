‘We should have faith’: Beto tells Eric Bolling that criminals will ‘do the right thing’ and turn in their guns

Following the fourth Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio, BlazeTV’s Eric Bolling questioned candidates Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) about their support for a gun confiscation policy, and asked billionaire presidential candidate Tom Steyer why he thinks the economy isn’t thriving under President Donald Trump.

“Congressman, can you please clarify how you will get the ARs and AKs back,” Bolling asked O’Rourke.

“I expect our fellow Americans to follow the law. If you own and AR-15, if you own an AK-47, and it is no longer legal to own that, I expect you to turn it in,” O’Rourke said.

Asked if he thinks “bad guys” are likely to follow the law, O’Rourke answered, “I think we should have faith in our fellow Americans, gun-owners and non-gun-owners alike, including the owners of AR-15s and AK-47s, to do the right thing.” – READ MORE