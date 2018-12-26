‘We Pray for a Future of Peace on Earth’: The Trumps Thank Law Enforcement, Soldiers in Christmas Greeting (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump issued a White House Christmas greeting thanking law enforcement and the military for their service to keep the United States free.
In their annual Christmas greeting, the first family explained how the holiday season “brings out the best in the American spirit.”
Merry Christmas from President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS! pic.twitter.com/DDITJDxDaI
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 25, 2018
“Melania and I are truly thrilled to wish every American a very Merry Christmas. During the Christmas season, we rejoice in God’s many blessings. We come together with family and friends to spread hope, love, compassion, cheer, and good will. We remember the events of one holy night more than 2,000 years ago. At this time of year, Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This wonderful season brings out the best in the American spirit.
We see neighbors helping neighbors, and communities lifting up those who need a helping hand. We see citizens laying wreaths at the graves of our fallen heroes. We see children bringing joy to our senior citizens. And we see Americans of all ages caring for people in need. We reflect on the splendor of God's creation and the sacred ties that bind us all together."