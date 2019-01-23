‘We Now Have a President of the United States Who Is a Racist’: Bernie Sanders Smears Trump in MLK Day Address (VIDEO)

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called President Donald Trump a racist during his address on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The senator spoke before the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) as a part of their celebration of Dr. King.

During his address, he claimed it “gave him no pleasure” to say that President Trump is a racist.

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a Martin Luther King Jr. event: "It gives me no pleasure to tell you that we now have a President of the United States who is a racist." pic.twitter.com/73XjOuPYRU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 21, 2019

It wasn't an accident that Sanders called Trump a racist. He took to Twitter to double down on his claims of racism, adding in bigotry and division, as well.