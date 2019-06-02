‘We Need Them at the Table’: Homeland Security Sec Explains How Tariffs Could Be a Tool to Work With Mexico (VIDEO)

The acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) weighed in on President Donald Trump’s threats to levy a tariff against Mexico if they do not address the immigration crisis taking place at the southern border.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan was asked if the president’s threat to put a tariff on Mexico if they do not work to prevent illegal immigration would incentivize more illegal immigration since it would harm the Mexican economy.

McAleenan — who took over the department after former Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned earlier this year — responded by saying that the situation down south needed to be "address[ed] in [a] partnership with Mexico" and pointing out that "a group of 1,036 migrants" crossed the southern border illegally in the early hours of the morning with no "interdic" from the Mexican government.