‘We Need Answers’: Congressman Calls For Investigation After Video Appears To Show Police Allowing Rioters Into Capitol Building

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) demanded answers Friday after video emerged on social media that seemingly depicts Capitol Police opening the doors to pro-Trump protesters and allowing them to ascend the steps to the Rotunda.

Tweeting out the video from OAN reporter Christina Bobb, Roy said, “We need answers from the Capitol Police and Congressional leadership. Now.”

The video shows demonstrators entering the Capitol, shuffling through the hallway, and making their way up the stairs as alarms sound and officers stand aside. One of the officers says, “I disagree with it, but…” The rest of the officer’s statement is unclear.

We need answers from the Capitol Police and Congressional leadership. Now. https://t.co/xJ2Yvh0qjh — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 8, 2021

The Capitol Police are under intense scrutiny after Trump supporters sieged the complex Wednesday and got inside for about four hours, breaching the Senate chamber and getting into an armed standoff outside the House chamber. Legislators either escaped to a more secure location or sheltered in place. Protesters broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office and made off with some of her belongings, including the speaker’s lectern.

The Department of Justice has warned that the intruders who stole computers and documents could also have snatched some national security secrets. – READ MORE

