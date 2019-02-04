‘We Have a President Who’s a Racist’: Sen Sherrod Brown Uses Northam Controversy to Accuse Trump of Racism (VIDEO)

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) called President Donald Trump a racist while discussing the racist yearbook photos of Governor Ralph Northam (D-Va.).

Northam included a photo on his medical school yearbook that showed two men, one in blackface and one in a Ku Klux Klan robe. The Virginia governor apologized for the photo, then denied that he was one of the men in the picture. He later admitted to wearing blackface when he competed in a dance competition dressed as Michael Jackson.

WATCH: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) tells @chucktodd “this country hasn’t dealt well with issues of race.” @SenSherrodBrown : “We have a president who’s a racist.” #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/a8WzyoM51o

In response to the national conversation about race sparked by Northam, Brown condemned Northam’s past actions but claimed that President Trump is the real reason for continued racism in the United States. He called Trump a racist during an interview with host Chuck Todd on NBC News’ “Face the Nation.”

“This country hasn’t dealt well with the issue of race,” said Brown. “I mean, we have a president who’s a racist.”

Todd pushed back on Brown's claims that the president is racist and asked for his reasoning behind the vicious attack.