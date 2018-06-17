True Pundit

“We Had Whistleblowers”: Nunes Reveals “Good FBI Agents” Tipped Off Congress About Comey Team (VIDEO)

Good FBI agents brought this to our attention.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) revealed that in late September 2016, “Good FBI agents” stepped forward as whistleblowers to tell them about additional Hillary Clinton emails “sitting” on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. 

“I’ve never actually said this before,” said Nunes. “We had whistleblowers that came to us in late September of 2016 who talked to us about this laptop sitting up in New York that had additional emails on it.”

In other words, the New York FBI “rebelled” – as Rudy Giuliani puts it – which former FBI Director James Comey tried to quash, twice.  – READ MORE

