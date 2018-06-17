“We Had Whistleblowers”: Nunes Reveals “Good FBI Agents” Tipped Off Congress About Comey Team (VIDEO)

“Good FBI agents brought this to our attention.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) revealed that in late September 2016, “Good FBI agents” stepped forward as whistleblowers to tell them about additional Hillary Clinton emails “sitting” on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

“I’ve never actually said this before,” said Nunes. “We had whistleblowers that came to us in late September of 2016 who talked to us about this laptop sitting up in New York that had additional emails on it.”

In light of IG's failure to look at leaking/anti-Clinton bias among agents in NYC field office, this seems quite relevant. Nunes says "good FBI agents" told him about Weiner laptop in late September 2016. pic.twitter.com/BU6ysY7Xwn — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 15, 2018

In other words, the New York FBI “rebelled” – as Rudy Giuliani puts it – which former FBI Director James Comey tried to quash, twice. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1